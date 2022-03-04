Photo Release

March 4, 2022 Explain police procedures to families of missing sabungeros: Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson urges the Philippine National Police (PNP) to thoroughly explain to the families of the reported missing sabongeros the criminal procedures that authorities follow under the Rules of Court to assure them that law enforcers are doing their best to bring the perpetrators to justice. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Friday, March 4, 2022, investigating the rising number of disappearances of “sabong” and “e-sabong” patrons, Lacson asked PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Dir. PM Gen. Eliseo Dela Cruz whether the police is ready to file cases against those behind the disappearance of 34 individuals due to e-sabong before the Prosecutors’ Office. Dela Cruz reported that they are ready to file kidnapping with serious illegal detention cases against six identified persons in the Manila Arena incident. Explaining the police procedures, Lacson pointed out that authorities need to wait first for the court to issue a warrant of arrest before they can arrest the suspects. In the meantime, Lacson said the PNP will be filing the case before the Prosecutors’ Office and let the preliminary investigation proceed. “The family might think that the PNP is not doing anything because you are not authorized under the law, under the Rules of Court to conduct arrest at this point in time so that this will be clear to the families. So, immediately, you are telling us, you are filing cases against people that are positively and properly identified,” Lacson said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)