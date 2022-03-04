Photo Release

March 4, 2022 Sotto explains Senate’s position on sabong, e-sabong: Senate President Vicente Sotto III explains the Senate’s position on the rising number of missing persons allegedly involved in “sabong” and “e-sabong” (online cockfighting) related incidents to Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) chairman and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo during the Senate inquiry on the issue Friday, March 4, 2022. “The sense of the Senate is to strongly urge the PAGCOR to suspend, not to recall or rescind (the e-sabong operations). The position of the Senate is strongly urging you to join the investigation. Suspend first, cease orders, that’s what we said. What you said is that you don’t want to,” Sotto said. He said the problem of the missing persons linked to sabong and e-sabong has been brewing since last year. Domingo nixed the immediate suspension of e-sabong operations, pointing out that PAGCOR might be liable for the suspension if it is done without legal basis. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)