Photo Release

March 4, 2022 PAGCOR should consult Congress on e-sabong: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino questions the decision of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to seek legal guidance from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and leave out the Congress on the issue of “e-sabong” operations in the country during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Friday, March 4, 2022, investigating the rising number of disappearances of “sabong” and “e-sabong” patrons. Tolentino wondered why Pagcor Chairperson Andrea Domingo, who was a former lawmaker, never solicited advice from either Congress or Senate on licensing e-sabong and allowing their operations. “You saw an opening to license e-sabong. You asked the Office of the Solicitor General. You asked the Department of Justice. Eventually you asked the Office of the Executive Secretary. Being a former lawmaker yourself, why didn’t you ask the Congress or Senate to amend the Republic Act 9487 (Pagcor Charter) that would include e-sabong?” Tolentino asked. In response, Domingo explained the initiative to regulate e-sabong did not come from Pagcor but from President Rodrigo Duterte, who expressed grave concern that the e-sabong went unabated and unregulated with no benefit from the government. “When the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued its legal opinion, the Executive Secretary issued a memorandum recognizing our authority to regulate e-sabong and we proceeded in the crafting of operations manual before we started accepting applications,” Domingo said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)