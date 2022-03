Photo Release

March 5, 2022 Cebu City: Senate Energy Committee Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian gestures during his talk before representatives from Visayan transportation cooperatives, 31 July 2021. Gatchalian called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and power utilities to draw up contingency measures to address the imminent power interruptions, especially during the election period, due to thinning power supply. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN