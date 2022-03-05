Photo Release



Hontiveros calls for good, safe jobs for Bulakenyos: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros on Saturday (March 5, 2022) shared to Bulakenyos her plans for bringing “good and safe jobs” to Filipinos during the Grand Rally of Team Leni-Kiko at San Jose Del Monte Bulacan.

Hontiveros, who is known for her advocacy of “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” for Filipinos, said that she will continue to push for laws and programs that will not only restore jobs in the country but also ensure that these are safe and have good terms of employment.

She added that she will also work towards greater assistance for the livelihood of vulnerable populations, such as the Lingap para kay Lolo at Lola Act which will implement a universal social pension program that will provide P1,000 every month to senior citizens in the country.