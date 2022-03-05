Photo Release



Hontiveros meets Bulacan market-goers: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros meets market-goers and market stall owners during her “palengke tour” at the Sampol Market in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Hontiveros, who is known for her advocacy of “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” for Filipinos, has expressed support for the fuel subsidy program to the transport sector, to help bring down commuting costs and prices of daily goods amid soaring oil prices. She also said that the government should closely monitor the prices of daily goods to prevent over-pricing and other abuses.