Photo Release

March 9, 2022 Increasing people participation in the budget process: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over a virtual hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation Wednesday, March 9, 2022. In the agenda are Senate Bill No. (SBN) 24 and House Bill No. (HBN)7407 (People’s participation in the national budget process); SBN 2439 and 2461 (Removal of withdrawal as ground of substitution of candidates); HBN 9785 (Increasing the manpower of the Commission on Elections (Comelec)); and Senate Resolution No. 971, 973, and 978 (Inquiry on the alleged breach of Comelec data servers). Marcos said senators are largely in support of the bill requiring non-government organizations’ participation in the budget process and noted the need to make it operable. She also asked the technical working group to take heed of the advice of the World Bank to ensure proper representation of all sectors. “As we know very well, the noisier you are, the more represented you are. That should not be the case. There are some sectors that make no noise at all and should be adequately represented like the PWD (persons with disability), for example, and so on. There should be adequate representation of all, particularly minority groups,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)