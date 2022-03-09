Photo Release

March 9, 2022 Better power service to pave way for more investments in Davao Region: Sen. Grace Poe leads the Committee on Public Services' hearing Wednesday, March 9, 2022, on House Bill No. 10554 which seeks to expand the franchise area of electric distribution firm Davao Light and Power Company, Inc. to areas in Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte. Poe said the proposed expansion of the service coverage was a response to calls for cheaper and better electric service in the region. As demand increased over the years due to the region's growing economy, she said power supply remained "at the comfortable level that cannot keep up with the massive infrastructure and industry development across the region." Poe said frequent power outages and high power rates have discouraged investments and businesses from coming in. The lack of electricity also entailed problems in the region's water supply, the committee chairperson noted. Reiterating that the grant of a legislative franchise is a privilege, Poe said the hearing on the bill would ensure that distribution utility is qualified and responsible to provide its avowed public service. The panel also started deliberating on HB No. 10648 which calls for the grant of franchise to Oro Broadcasting Network, Inc. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)