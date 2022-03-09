Photo Release

March 9, 2022 Meaningful discourse: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on proposed measures seeking to institutionalize the participation of civil society organizations (CSOs) in the preparation and authorization process of the annual national budget, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, suggests that the designation of CSOs be based on their respective fields of specialization instead of allowing them to participate in all aspects of the budget. Drilon cited as example a non-government organization involved in social works can be accredited to participate in the budget preparation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. “So we can have more meaningful participation rather than an across-the-board participation of NGOs in all aspects of the budget. That is one suggestion that I have. It can be incorporated or it can be examined so that we can have meaningful discourse,” Drilon added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)