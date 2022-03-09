Photo Release

March 9, 2022 Election law shouldn’t be complicated: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III suggests to simplify election laws and take into account jurisprudence which interprets the current provisions of a law. Pimentel made the suggestion as the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation tackles Senate Bill Nos. 2439 and 2461 seeking to remove withdrawal as ground of substitution of candidates, during a virtual hearing Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He believes it is high time to create an Election Code Commission and draft a new Omnibus Election Code. In response, Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the committee, agreed that the current Omnibus Election Code is already outdated and no longer responsive to the needs of the present time. “I’ve been campaigning for a new consolidated Omnibus Election Code because our current election code dates back to 1981,” Marcos said. (Screengrab / PRIB)