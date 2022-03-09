Photo Release



Hontiveros leads groundbreaking, inauguration of Antipolo multipurpose buildings: Senator Risa Hontiveros was invited to lead the groundbreaking and inauguration of several multi-purpose buildings in barangays San Jose, Mayamot, Inarawan and Bagong Nayon in Antipolo City, during her visit to the city on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Hontiveros, who helped secure funding for the said buildings, said she is confident that they will be put to good use for the people of Antipolo by the city's united leadership. The senator was accompanied by former Antipolo City mayor Jun Ynares, representing Antipolo Mayor Andrea Ynares, and other local officials.

During her visit, Hontiveros also met and spent time with street children and abandoned children under the care of local officials at the temporary site of the Lingap Kabataan Shelter in the said city.