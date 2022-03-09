Photo Release

March 9, 2022 Expanding the franchise area: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses his concern that expanding the franchise area of the Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) might create a monopoly of electrical supply in Davao del Norte during a virtual hearing on House Bill No. (HBN) 10554 seeking to expand the franchise area of the DLPC and HBN 10648 seeking to grant Oro Broadcasting Network, Inc. a franchise to construct, install, establish, operate and maintain a radio and television stations in the Philippines Wednesday, March 9, 2022. “I am sure you are fully aware of the oppositions on your franchise application. I am very much concerned on the claims that this would constitute an unwarranted monopoly of distribution services in the Davao region as well as diminish our electric cooperative efforts for electric consumers in the areas concerned,” Revilla said. DLPC Executive Vice President Rodger Velasco assured Revilla that they would provide affordable, reliable power to the people in the area and that they would “treat their business as if it is not a monopoly and would always strive to achieve world class service.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)