Photo Release

March 11, 2022 Negros Occidental gives Hontiveros a warm welcome: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros was welcomed by the residents of Sagay City in Negros Occidental during a people’s rally on Friday. The People’s Rally in Sagay is the first of the five rallies organized by the supporters of Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan where Hontiveros is part of the senatorial slate. Hontiveros, in her short message, highlighted her campaign promise of securing a “healthy buhay at hanapbuhay” for every Filipino. She also thanked the people of Sagay City for their unconditional support. In 2016 Senatorial race, Hontiveros is among the candidates who garnered the most number of votes in the area. She ranked 3rd in Bacolod City alone and 3rd in Negros Occidental.