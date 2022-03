Photo Release

March 12, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian answers queries from the press after a panel hearing at the Senate, 3 Feb 2020. Gatchalian recommended to the Department of Agriculture (DA) the opening of bank accounts for the beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy program to expedite the distribution of cash aid to farmers and fisherfolk and to jumpstart their financial inclusion and access to credit. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN