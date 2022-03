Photo Release

March 13, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers a speech at the Senate Session Hall, 2 Oct 2019. Amid the continuous decrease of COVID-19 cases and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions nationwide, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging local government units (LGUs) to allow schools in their areas to conduct limited face-to-face classes. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN