Photo Release



Hontiveros gets Davao del Sur governor endorsement: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday visited Davao del Sur as part of the advocacy campaign “Healthy buhay at hanapbuhay”.

She was warmly welcomed by incumbent Governor Marc Cagas and wife Yvonne Rona Cagas, who both expressed support for the re-election of Hontiveros. Cagas, in his message, commended Hontiveros for her prolific background and outstanding record of public service. He furthered that Hontiveros is consistent to help those in need.