Photo Release

March 14, 2022 Mitigating Ukraine-Russia crisis impact on oil prices: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy, Monday, March 14, 2022. In the agenda are Senate Resolution No.(SRN) 359 which seeks to inquire, in aid of legislation, the sufficiency of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) existing policy on the minimum inventory requirement for oil and petroleum products and the necessity of establishing a strategic petroleum reserve to ensure the security of the country’s oil supply; SRN 360 directing the Committee on Energy to conduct an inquiry on the implementation of Republic Act No. 8479 otherwise known as the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998; and specific solutions and programs of the Department of Energy (DOE) and relevant government agencies to mitigate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Philippine oil supply and prices, which Gatchalian said is the most important topic in the hearing. “We live in a very uncertain time today. With what’s happening in Ukraine, a lot of disruptions are happening in the oil and gas supply chain and these disruptions have certain impact on oil prices globally, specially here in our country, considering again that we are importing almost a hundred percent of our oil supply… At the end of the day we wanted to hear from concerned agencies their mitigating plans and solutions,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire Fernandez Domingo / Senate PRIB)