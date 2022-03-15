Photo Release

March 15, 2022 Bicam tackles EDCOM 2: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, leads the Senate contingent in the bicameral conference committee meeting on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2485 and House Bill No. 10308 Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Both bills propose the creation of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, or EDCOM 2. Once established, the EDCOM 2 would be tasked to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the Philippine education sector and recommend reforms. Gatchalian earlier said the oversight body would help address the challenges faced by the country's education sector and improve its quality for Filipino learners. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)