Photo Release

March 15, 2022 Competing jurisdictions: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over a virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs, joint with the Committees on Public Works, Science and Technology, Ways and Means, and Finance Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The bills tackled during the virtual hearing are Senate Bill No. (SBN) 707 and SBN 2039, which both seek to create the Philippine Rise Development Authority (PRDA); SBN 918 and House Bill No. 10322, which seek to amend Republic Act No. 8182 or the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Law; SBN 1009, which seeks to amend investment restrictions in Commonwealth Act No. 541; and SBN 1797, which seeks to create a Philippine Death Check (PDC) Register and Online Death Verification (ODV) System under the Philippine Statistics Authority. During discussions on the creation of the PRDA, Marcos raised the issue of overlapping jurisdictions among the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in terms of handling concessions concerning the Philippine Rise. In the case of DENR, Marcos pointed out that there are existing regimes which don’t look the same as the DOE and will not “succumb” to the authority of the DFA. “I hereby instruct the Committee Secretary to put together a TWG (Technical Working Group) to address the concerns that only have been preliminarily raised, particularly the competing jurisdictions. I hope this would be resolved as soon as possible because we know that the situation in the area is very volatile and we cannot leave the issue unaddressed,” Marcos said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)