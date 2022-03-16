Photo Release



Bulakenyos Rise for Risa: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros thanks the members of the “RISE WITH RISA” movement for supporting her advocacy of “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” during an event in the Bulacan province recently.

The “RISE WITH RISA” movement is a nationwide organization of supporters of Senator Risa Hontiveros and her efforts to help Filipinos recover from the COVID-19 pandemic through better public services and availability of good and safe livelihood.

According to the said group, they support Hontiveros’ reelection to the Senate due to her advocacy of policies that are “R.I.S.A. H.” where R stands for respect for life, human rights and the environment, I for inclusive and participatory governance, S for strengthening of democratic institutions and defending national sovereignty, A for advancing equitable economic development and distribution of the fruits of development, and H for health for all.