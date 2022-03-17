Photo Release

March 17, 2022 Jolo, Sulu: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Win Gatchalian at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center of the provincial capitol, during his visit 8 Nov 2020. Gatchalian called out the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and local government units (LGUs) to act with dispatch on the release and distribution of fuel subsidies to the 113,000 tricycle drivers and delivery services who are among the intended 337,443 beneficiaries of the P2.5 billion Pantawid Pasada program of the government. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN