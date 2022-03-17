Photo Release

March 17, 2022 Updates on election 2022 – related issues: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the second hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation in Intramuros, Manila, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Marcos asked updates from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on various issues raised in the previous hearing, such as the lack of presence of representatives from different political parties and candidates at the regional and provincial technical hubs to prevent SD cards switching; partial implementation of digital signatures; postponement of ballot printing observation at the National Printing Office; and disallowing observation of SD cards configuration at the Comelec Sta. Rosa warehouse. Prior to the public hearing, senators and Comelec officials held an executive session on the alleged data breach of Comelec data servers. Aside from Marcos, present during the close door executive session are Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. (Voltaire Fernandez Domingo/ Senate PRIB)