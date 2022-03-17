Photo Release



Hontiveros seals endorsement from Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday (March 17, 2022) successfully received the endorsement of Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle "Beng" Climaco-Salazar. Hontiveros visited the good mayor before attending the Grand People's Rally of Team Robredo-Pangilinan in Zamboanga City.

The photo shows the senator receiving a gift from the mayor — a limited edition print by artist Cedrick S. Zabala that came with a Certificate of Authenticity — during their meeting in Zamboanga City on Thursday, March 17.

Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, met her supporters in various events in Zamboanga City. She later joined the Grand Rally led by Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park.