Photo Release

March 17, 2022 Transparency key in election preps: Senate President Vicente Sotto III asks officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Thursday, March 17, 2022, why the poll body disallowed representatives of candidates, political parties and non-government organizations from witnessing its printing of official ballots and other activities in preparation for the May 9 national and local elections. "This is very crucial as far as the issue of transparency is concerned," Sotto stressed during the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation's public hearing in Manila. Comelec officials apologized and cited the COVID-19 situation as the reason for the prohibition. They said they have rectified their actions and would now be allowing observers in the ballot printing. The Comelec assured senators of transparency in its preparations, while ensuring the security and integrity of the upcoming polls. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)