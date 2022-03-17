Photo Release



Leyte voters want #R1SAPA!: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros is welcomed by Leyte local officials, along with #R1saPa! volunteers who are supporting her candidacy in the May 2022 elections, during a visit to Palo, Leyte recently. Among the officials from the province who gave a warm welcome to Hontiveros is Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico “Mic” Petilla.

Hontiveros, who is known for her advocacy of Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay, launched the Healthy Pinas mobile clinic program which brought free medical services to far flung areas during the pandemic. Leyte was one of the areas previously reached by the program, and more than 2,900 Leyte residents received free services such as X-Ray, blood tests and ultrasound tests.