Photo Release

March 18, 2022 Thank You, Mindanaoans: Vice-presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan was thankful for the exuberant and generous welcome he and his running mate and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo received as they barnstormed General Santos City, Cotabato City, Zamboanga City, Pagadian City, and Isabela City in Basilan Province, from March 15 to 18. Photo shows Pangilinan and Robredo being met with lusty cheers in the Climaco Freedom Park in Zamboanga City on March 18, 2022. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN