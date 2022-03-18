Photo Release

March 18, 2022 Paying respect: Vice-presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Friday took a short pause from the Mindanao campaign trail and visited the grave of his maternal great-grandfather Rosser Miller Denison of the U.S. Army buried in a Zamboanga City cemetery. Yesterday in Basilan, he also visited the grave of his grandmother Violet Denison Hizon. Pangilinan’s Mindanao roots also include his late aunt Tessie, who married Louie Alano of Basilan. VIDEO/PHOTO COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN