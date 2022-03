Photo Release

March 19, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Session Session Hall, 18 Jan. 2021. Re-electionist Senator Win Gatchalian vowed that should he win a second term in the Senate, he will push for an oversight review of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) or the K to 12 Law. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN