Photo Release



Hontiveros joins Rizalenas in celebrating Women's Month: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros joins the women of Rizal province in celebrating the contributions of women to society during the National Women's Month Celebration led by women's organization “We Can Rizaleña” on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Tanay, Rizal.

Hontiveros, Chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, discussed the successful push for pro-women laws in recent years such as the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, the Safe Spaces Act, and the Healthy Nanay and Bulilit Law.

Hontiveros was joined in the event by local officials led by Rizal Provincial Board Member Dino Tanjuatco and Tanay City Mayor Rex Tanjuatco, along with Rizal provincial candidate Nina Ynares and We Can Rizaleña honorary chair Maria Therese Dy-Tanjuatco.