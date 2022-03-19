Photo Release



Risa meets various sectors in Pandacan: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros meets women, senior citizens and solo parents from Pandacan, Manila City during a multi-sector forum on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Hontiveros, Chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, discussed the reforms she is currently pushing for in the Senate, such as the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, and the Lingap Para Kay Lolo at Lola Act.

Aside from Hontiveros, former Manila 6th District Representative Sandy Ocampo also met the Pandacan residents.