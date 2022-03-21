Photo Release

March 21, 2022 Dela Rosa resumes e-sabong probe: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Monday, March 21, 2022, presides over the third public hearing on the rising number of missing persons allegedly involved in “sabong” (cockfighting) and “e-sabong” (online cockfighting). Dela Rosa assured the public that the committee would remain focused on its objectives even after Malacañang had declined to heed a resolution signed by 23 senators expressing the sense of the Senate strongly urging the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to suspend the license to operate of "e-sabong" operators and to immediately stop all activities related to the game until the cases of the missing individuals are resolved. “We use the resolution to make sure that we can shed light to this investigation. But since it was denied, we have to move on and we should not be distracted towards our main objective of this hearing which is to locate or possibly recover the living or the dead bodies of these 34 missing persons,” Dela Rosa said. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)