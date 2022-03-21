Photo Release



Villar leads Women's Month celebration in Las Pinas: Together with officials and members of KALIPI and officers of various homeowners associations and senior citizens groups, Senator Cynthia Villar leads a gardening activity in Brgy. Pilar. The theme of the celebration was "Wastong Pagtatanim ng Gulay Para sa Mga Ilaw ng Tahanan." Also in photo with the senator are HOA officers-- Lucy Ramilla, Auditor; Luzviminda Bagorio, Secretary and Mae Glarino - Treasurer. ###

Kasama ang mga opisyal at kasapi ng Together KALIPI at opisyal ng homeowners associations at senior citizens groups, pinangunahan ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang gardening activity sa Brgy. Pilar. Ang pagdiriwang ay may temang "Wastong Pagtatanim ng Gulay Para sa Mga Ilaw ng Tahanan." Nasa larawan kasama ng senador ang HOA officers-- Lucy Ramilla, Auditor; Luzviminda Bagorio, Secretary and Mae Glarino - Treasurer.