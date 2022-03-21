Photo Release

March 21, 2022 Protecting child witnesses: Sen. Francis Tolentino explains on Monday, March 21, 2022, why the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs cannot summon minors in its ongoing legislative probe on the disappearance of sabong and "e-sabong" enthusiasts. At the resumption of the Senate panel's inquiry, Tolentino said inviting children might run afoul with existing Philippine laws, such as Presidential Decree No. 603 or the Child and Youth Welfare Code, and Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act. The senator also cited a Supreme Court memorandum laying out rules for examining child witnesses. Earlier, senators lamented how children can easily participate in online cockfighting activities. Some of the missing persons were also minors, who went with their relatives in the cockpits before they were reportedly abducted. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)