Photo Release

March 21, 2022 What is the motive: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, asks investigators of the Criminal Investigators and Detection Group (CIDG) if a motive has been established for the cases they had filed before the Prosecutor’s Office on the missing persons allegedly involved in sabong (cockfighting) and e-sabong (virtual cockfighting) related incidents during the hybrid hearing on the issue Monday, March 21, 2022. “At one time or another, we are investigators ourselves, Sen. (Ronald) Dela Rosa, Gen. (Eliseo) Cruz and myself. When we investigate we consider three aspects right away: motive, opportunity and means. The opportunity and means we had somehow established. What motive have you established here CIDG?” Lacson asked. CIDG Dir. Cruz admitted they still have to establish the motive for the incidents and base their cases on the testimonies of the witnesses. He said the CIDG continues to investigate the cases. Lacson warned Cruz their case might weaken before the court if no motive could be established for the persons’ disappearances. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)