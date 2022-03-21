Photo Release

March 21, 2022 Security for Lasco’s family: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III assures the family of Ricardo "Jon Jon" Lasco Jr., one of the 34 missing persons involved in sabong and e-sabong (online cockfighting), that the Senate will provide them security for as long as the case is not resolved. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Monday, March 21, 2022, Sotto ordered the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms to provide security to Lasco’s family. Princess Lasco, through the questioning of Sotto, informed the committee that her husband appeared restless and has told her that he will clear his name before he was taken away by armed men inside their house in San Pablo, Laguna on August 30, 2021. (Voltaire Domingo/ Senate PRIB)