Photo Release

March 22, 2022 Invest in health care system: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go presides over a virtual hearing on several bills seeking to upgrade, increase the bed capacity, establish, and renationalize Department of Health (DOH) and local government unit (LGU) hospitals across the country Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Although COVID-19 cases have been going down, Go said the country must prepare itself for future pandemics that might come its way. He said establishing and upgrading hospitals should not be treated as a burden but rather as an investment in health. “We had difficulty during the early onset of the pandemic because of our neglect in our health care system capacity. The national and local government must work together to provide funding for the much needed health services,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)