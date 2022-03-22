Photo Release

March 22, 2022 Tolentino backs conversion of Bohol hospital: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino expresses Tuesday, March 22, 2022 his support for the conversion of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Bohol province into a multi-specialty medical complex. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill No. 2244 and House Bill No. 10242, was tackled during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Health and Demography. Bohol 1st District Representative Edgar Chatto, author of the bill in the House of Representatives, said the conversion of the health facility would contribute to the national government's implementation of the Universal Health Care program and would cater the unserved and underserved areas in Central Visayas as well as areas hit by calamities. It would also decongest other hospitals in nearby provinces, Chatto said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)