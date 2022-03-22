Photo Release



Novo Ecijanos give Hontiveros warm welcome: Senator Risa Hontiveros gets a warm welcome from Novo Ecijanos as she touches base with her supporters in Nueva Ecija today, Tuesday, March 22. Her first stop in the province is San Jose City, where she joined Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and other members of the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) senatorial slate.

Hontiveros, who is seeking another term in the Senate, expressed her thanks to TroPa supporters in Nueva Ecija for their warm welcome.

To recall, Hontiveros — who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy — had brought the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic to the province in October 2021. The mobile clinic offered free laboratory tests, X-ray, ECG, ultrasound, blood chemistry, and other medical services to the public.

Aside from making medical services more accessible in the province dubbed as the "Rice Granary of the Philippines," Hontiveros also aims to closely work with the different farmer groups in Nueva Ecija to come up with safety nets and advance policy measures that will enhance the competitiveness of domestic agriculture production and to rely less on food importation.