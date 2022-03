Photo Release



Environmental Champion awardee: DENR-NCR confers a Plague of Recognition to Sen. Cynthia Villar as "Environmental Champion" during the awarding ceremony of "Gawad Taga-Ilog 2.0: Search for the Most Improved Estero in Metro Manila" held in Quezon City on Tuesday. Attendees in the event are DENR Director Al Orolfo, DENR Assistant Secretary Gilbert Gonzales, DENR-NCR Regional Director Jacqueline Caangcan, DENR Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna and Benito Antonio De Leon and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office Representative Ignacio Almira Jr. The senator, chairperson of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, is a frontrunner in keeping a healthy environment and maintaining water sustainability.

Environmental Champion awardee. Ginawaran ng DENR-NCR ng Plague of Recognition si Sen. Cynthia Villar bilang "Environmental Champion" sa idinaos na awarding ceremony ng "Gawad Taga-Ilog 2.0: Search for the Most Improved Estero in Metro Manila" sa Quezon City noong Martes. Dumalo sa naturang okasyon sina DENR Director Al Orolfo, DENR Assistant Secretary Gilbert Gonzales, DENR-NCR Regional Director Jacqueline Caangcan, DENR Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna and Benito Antonio De Leon at Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office Representative Ignacio Almira Jr. Frontrunner ang senador, chairperson ng Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, sa pagsusulong sa malusog na kapaligiran at pagmimintini sa water sustainability.