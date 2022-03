Photo Release

March 23, 2022 Pasay City, Metro Manila: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks during a general assembly, 23 March 2022. Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to fast track the promulgation of the law regulating the domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) industry to ensure consumer protection against industry malpractices. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN