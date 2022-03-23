Photo Release



Hontiveros gets more support in Nueva Ecija: Senator Risa Hontiveros' reelection bid got another boost with the support of Mayor Allan Xystus Gamilla (in solid red polo shirt) of the town of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija. The senator recently attended a series of events in various areas in Nueva Ecija, which included the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TroPa) grand rally in Cabanatuan City.

During a lunch meeting with Gamilla and some local officials, Hontiveros — who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy — asked the Bongabon mayor about the agricultural initiatives that he was pushing for his constituents. Like most areas in the province of Nueva Ecija, Bongabon is an agricultural area whose main crops are onions and corn.

Hontiveros aims to closely work with the various farmer groups in Nueva Ecija to come up with safety nets and policies that will elevate the quality of their lives and secure their livelihood.