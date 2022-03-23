Photo Release



Hontiveros pays courtesy call on Nueva Ecija Gov, meets local officials: Senator Risa Hontiveros recently paid a courtesy call on Governor Aurelio "Oyie" Umali of Nueva Ecija. The senator attended a series of events in various areas in the province.

Aside from Gov. Umali, Hontiveros also met Association of Barangay Council Zaragosa president Aries Manabat (in black shirt), former Liga ng mga Barangay national president Atty. Edmund Abesamis (in peach), as well as other local luminaries. Umali also invited his spiritual advisers — the pastors of Nueva Ecija (all wearing brown polo) — to pray over Hontiveros to give her added protection in her endeavors.

Hontiveros — who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy — explained that she also aims to work with the various farmer groups in Nueva Ecija. She wants to implement safety nets and policies that will elevate the quality of farmers' lives and, at the same time, secure their livelihood.