Photo Release

March 23, 2022 Hontiveros gets endorsement from Pangasinan mayor, partylist group: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros has secured an endorsement from Villasis Mayor Nonato Abrenica in the province of Pangasinan. In her courtesy visit with Mayor Abrenica, the senator was likewise endorsed by Abono Partylist Founding Chair Rosendo So. Hontiveros visited various towns in Pangasinan province to talk to her supporters and other local government officials. Villasis is a first-class municipality in Pangasinan that thrives on its rice, corn and tobacco plantations. Hontiveros, who is promoting her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, explained that she is also aiming to work with the various agricultural groups in Pangasinan and other provinces. She is eyeing for the implementation of safety nets and policies that will elevate the quality of lives of the agriculture sector, and secure their livelihood.