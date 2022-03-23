Photo Release



Mapandan bats for R1sa Pa!: Senator Risa Hontiveros gained more support as she got the endorsement of Mapandan mayoral candidate Karl Christian Vega, Vice Mayor Siony Calimlim, and their line-up of Councilors: Francis DJ “Kiko” Calimlim, Gem Castro, Eduard Mendoza, Larry Morales, Erik “Pak” Parayno, Freddie Panuliar, Melvin Ranas, and Ronnie Revilla. The senator likewise received the overwhelming endorsement of the barangay captains in the municipality.

Mapandan is known to be the Hall of Famer for being Pangasinan’s cleanest, safest and greenest municipality. Hontiveros promotes her Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay advocacy in Mapandan as its local leaders are aligned with her agenda in prioritizing health and providing sustainable jobs in the province. The senator previously held a medical mission in Mapandan serving hundreds of residents.