Photo Release



Serbisyong Risa: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday attended a feeding program and medical mission organized by the Strike Foundation in Bacoor, Cavite benefitting hundreds of residents in the area. The senator made the visit as the activity is aligned to her “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” advocacy prioritizing healthcare and sustainable jobs agenda in the country.

Hontiveros previously held several medical missions in different parts of Cavite via her Healthy Pinas Mobile Medical Clinic that provides free medical services to all Cavitenos. The senator bats for the effective implementation of maternal and child health, nutrition and social welfare programs on the ground that will be fundamental in securing the future of our children and their families.

Aside from the Universal Healthcare Law, and the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, Hontiveros also sponsored and co-authored Republic Act 11148 or the 'Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act', which emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition during the first two years of a child's life.