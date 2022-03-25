Photo Release



Villars cite firemen for saving lives and properties during fire: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar lauded firemen for helping save our lives and properties during the occurrence of fire, even risking their own lives. In cooperation with the Bureau of Fires, Sen. Villar and Congw. Villar led the celebration of the Fire Prevention 2022 with the theme "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, hindi ka nag-iisa." The Villars also led the launching of one of the two fire stations in Las Pinas City donated by Congw. Villar.

Villars, kinilala ang mga bumbero sa pagliligtas sa ating buhay at ari-arian kapag may sunod: PINURI nina Sen. Cynthia A. Villar at House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar ang mga bumbero sa pagliligtas sa ating bunay at ari-arian kapag may sunog, sa kabila ng panganib sa kanilang sariling buhay. Sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa Bureau of Fires, pinangunahan nina Sen. Villar at Congw. Villar ang pagdiriwang ng Fire Prevention 2022 na may temang, "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, hindi ka nag-iisa." Pinangunahan din ng mga Villar ang launching ng isa sa dalawang fire stations na donasyon ni Congw. Villar.