Photo Release



Powering Through: Senator Risa Hontiveros graced a Women’s Month event in Cavite that advocates women economic empowerment. In the event dubbed as “A Forum Empowering Women through Cooperative, Livelihood and Entrepreneurship” held in Imus, the senator highlighted the importance of cooperatives in supporting women’s income and businesses in their own communities.

Hontiveros, who is promoting her Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay agenda, pointed out the significant role of cooperatives in helping the country to recover from pandemic economic losses. She also lauded the Filipino women who are taking multiple roles both at home and at the frontlines of a pandemic, and in the midst of an economic recession.

Welcoming Hontiveros in the event are Jem Yulo (City Gender and Development Focal Person), Jelyn Maliksi, BOD/Adviser (Imus First Women Credit Cooperative), Gain Escalada (DMO IV, CICLEDO), Alma Kamantigue, Chairman, IFWCC. In the Senate, Hontiveros co-authored Republic Act 11535 otherwise known as the Local Cooperatives Development Officer Act, and filed Senate Bill No. 1441 or the Balik Trabahong Ligtas Act that would help women and men pursue healthy and sustainable livelihood to uplift their families.