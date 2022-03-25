Photo Release



Hontiveros bats for economic inclusivity and opportunities for women: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday addressed the 56th National Conference of Inner Wheel Clubs Philippines, Inc. held in a hotel in Pasay City to push for women’s economic empowerment. In her keynote speech, the senator highlighted the importance of expanding the financial inclusion of women in the society and pointed out that genuine economic inclusivity spells real freedom for Filipino women.

Hontiveros, Chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Gender Equality and Family Relations, spent her first term crafting and passing laws for gender equality and health reforms. Aside from her health and gender agenda, Hontiveros is also known for pushing economic reforms in the workplace, and in the lives of ordinary Filipinos.