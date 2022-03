Photo Release

March 26, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian, Committee Chairman of the Basic Education, Arts and Culture presides over a hearing on Magna Carta for Public School teachers, 29 Oct. 2020. Gatchalian said he will pursue amendments to the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670) to make it more responsive to present challenges. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN