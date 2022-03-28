Photo Release



Touching base with Batangas supporters: Senator Risa Hontiveros touched base with her supporters at the recent proclamation rally of candidates for local positions in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas. The local bets included Atty. Arth Jhun Marasigan who is running for mayor, Councilor Catherine Jaurigue-Perez who is running for vice mayor, Batangas 3rd District Rep. Maitet Collantes who is seeking reelection, and Ray Florence Reyes of the AnaKalusugan party-list.

Reelectionist Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, has brought the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic to a number of areas in Batangas. The mobile clinic — which has served more than 200,000 people in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — offered free laboratory tests, X-ray, ECG, ultrasound, blood chemistry, and other medical services to the public.